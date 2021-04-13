Editor:
Why is the paper not reporting on our southern border crisis? Your readers realize that you are a liberal paper but this border mess involves all Americans. You have no issues with reporting on Gov. DeSantis or Rep. Gaetz, let alone reporting on all the corporations that have and continue to support the voting restrictions in Georgia.
Border issues are right up there with the Covid problems in America. Report the news, don’t be an editor for your customers. Free speech will never be part of the cancel culture as long as folks can get “all” the news from other sources. Another thought, why does the Sun need my phone number to send comments to your paper? Next thing you know, you’ll want a picture ID.
Sue Beech
Punta Gorda
