Recently, Cal Thomas made the op-ed claim: "I'm a capitalist" and proceeded to define capitalism as an economic system where ownership controls the production, distribution and exchange of wealth. I wonder how many of us can truly regard ourselves as capitalists, lacking the ability to amass wealth like the most prosperous among us.
But that's not my point. Thomas goes on to regurgitate Reagan's 'government is the problem' quip and asks: "if big government can solve our problems, why hasn't it solved them by now?"
He ignores how many of us rely on our government's help for life's necessities: Public education and a safe working environment free from discriminatory practices. Our ability to retire in dignity with the help of Social Security and Medicare.
As a nation, we benefit from government funding for research in public health to combat disease, funding toward advances in technology for protecting communication systems and power production.
We depend on our government, to keep our roads and skies safe, our water pure and our food edible, to fund our police and fire services, defend us against foreign and domestic threats, to spring into action when a natural disaster strikes our communities, and provide a safety-net when our best efforts fail us.
So is it fair to blame the government for creating our country's many problems, as the right often does? Or is it the dysfunctional party politics that is responsible for stifling progress when our country needs it most?
Bill Ross
Punta Gorda
