The lives of Southwest Floridians were destroyed by Ian on Sept. 29. Then SB 2-A was hastily passed on Dec. 16 and has proven to be even more lethal than either Ian or Nicole.
The insurance companies are taking full advantage of the powers bestowed on them and, as a result, no one is seeing payment for the damages they incurred unless they hire a public adjuster. So, policy holders first pay a huge deductible of $5,000 or more and then they lose an additional 10% of the cost of the damage - not to mention depreciation or any other loopholes the insurance companies find to not restore homeowners to pre-hurricane status. We have already waited 4 months and have yet to be compensated. Hurricane season 2023 is only 3 months away and we will not have recovered!
Meanwhile, we have heard Casey DeSantis raised $41 million for hurricane victims, yet the governor only released $5 million to help a handful of residents with their deductibles. If the state has a huge surplus (as we have been told), why is all this money being earmarked for two additional state jets and an additional $12 million further funding the illegal resident flight fund (bringing the total to $24 million). As taxpayers, this state’s only priority should be to Florida's citizens!
