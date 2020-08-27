Editor:

Having disparaged the use of masks, having encouraged the use of a drug proved ineffective for treating the Covid-19 virus, having encouraged the use of bleach by way of injection or consumption to treat the virus and for having made America great again, by helping us to achieve the highest number of virus infections of any country in the world, it may be appropriate to rename the virus from the “Chinese Virus” to the Trump virus.

Perhaps this name should be inscribed onto Mount Rushmore.

Richard Greenwald

Punta Gorda

