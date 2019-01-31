Editor:
The "Our View" Monday morning certainly described the experience of driving Winchester Boulevard, which is why many of us don't.
Could it be that since this evacuation route serves mostly Charlotte County, there is no urgency for Sarasota County to do the necessary maintenance? That is sure how it looks. Or is it just an Englewood thing? Like widening River Road from the West Villages west to Pine Street.
Andy Bishop
Englewood
