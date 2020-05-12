Editor:

In World War II the U.S. government issued war bonds to help fund the government in a time of crisis. It seems like this would be a good time to introduce a similar program to help fund the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The bonds would mature in about 30 years more or less and pay a decent return. This would protect investors from the coming recession and help control the huge government deficit.

Jim Aveck

Babcock Ranch

