Editor:
In World War II the U.S. government issued war bonds to help fund the government in a time of crisis. It seems like this would be a good time to introduce a similar program to help fund the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
The bonds would mature in about 30 years more or less and pay a decent return. This would protect investors from the coming recession and help control the huge government deficit.
Jim Aveck
Babcock Ranch
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.