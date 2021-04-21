Editor:
There is an epidemic that is getting worse. I am not talking about COVID. Instead, Tom and I have noticed that the misuse of the pronouns “I” and “me” is getting worse with each generation.
So let me give you a very simple helpful strategy to remedy this grammatical faux pas. When you are about to speak of you and someone else, think of only you by yourself in this sentence first. You would not say, “Will you do that for I?” You would say, “Will you do that for me?” Got that? Then just add the other person into the sentence.
Also, “Tom and I” will be used when it is the subject in that sentence, but “Tom and me will be used when it is the object, usually, not always, towards the end of the sentence. So, will you please do this for Tom and me, and think about the easy strategy I just gave you before you use incorrect grammar again?
Magdalena Young
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.