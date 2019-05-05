Editor:
With reference to Joe Biden expressing concern for the "soul of this nation" by making reference to the president’s response to the deadly clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, please consider the following:
Excerpts from Trump’s statement shortly after the attack in Charlottesville: “As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of bigotry, hatred, and violence. … Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
Has Joe Biden explained how that thinking by the president is detrimental to the soul of our nation? If not, is his opposition to the president based on him being in favor of “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups?”
Richard Metzger
Port Charlotte
