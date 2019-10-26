Editor:

Which U.S. news agency has the best real fake news?

The only thing better than a government whistleblower would be multiple whistleblowers coupled with watchdogs and a bevy of frothing-at-the-mouth Democrat congressional oversight committees.

All in the relentless pursuit to overthrow the executive branch of the United States government and the sitting president and hey, with a U.S. press rabid for a government take down in the wait. Is this scenario the wish of a hostile intelligence service? No, it's just mainstream media (MSM) stoked for a kill. Journalism 101 circa 2019.

God bless America.

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

