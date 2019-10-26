Editor:
Which U.S. news agency has the best real fake news?
The only thing better than a government whistleblower would be multiple whistleblowers coupled with watchdogs and a bevy of frothing-at-the-mouth Democrat congressional oversight committees.
All in the relentless pursuit to overthrow the executive branch of the United States government and the sitting president and hey, with a U.S. press rabid for a government take down in the wait. Is this scenario the wish of a hostile intelligence service? No, it's just mainstream media (MSM) stoked for a kill. Journalism 101 circa 2019.
God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.