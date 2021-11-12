October 18, 2021: Allegiant Travel announced on its website that she is the newest member on their board of directors.
October 22, 2021 (four days later) Caesar’s Entertainment Inc. announced that this same Morgan has just been appointed to its board too.
This is what Caesar’s wrote about her, “We are delighted to add Sandra Douglass Morgan to the Caesars Entertainment leadership team," said Gary Carano, executive chairman of the board, Caesars Entertainment. "Sandra is rooted in the gaming industry in a way few others could be. Her experience as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and as a member of the Nevada Gaming Commission gives her a deep understanding of our industry. Her leadership as an attorney for gaming corporations and government entities adds another lens through which she has developed a unique perspective which will help our company continue to move forward as the gaming landscape evolves and grows."
Our Charlotte Harbor is no longer a rendition of Mayberry, forget the Andy Griffith Show.
More accurate depiction: Allegiant has ‘Perry Mason.’ Then who represents the people of Charlotte County? Could it be the Charlotte County commissioners to be ‘the prosecutor’ presenting the case of keeping our community family-oriented instead of blessing a gambling casino hotel resort direction? Oh, dear, do we, the people, have the ‘prosecutor’ who never won?
Sun editors: Best you go get a follow-up interview. The Charlotte County commissioners for their reactions to the Morgan appointment. Charlotte Harbor, stay tuned.
