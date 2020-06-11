Editor:
Why is it when I turn on MSNBC which is seldom, I see fake news. They are quick to point out the number of deaths every day they say from the coronavirus, which I believe to be accurate. But do they count the people that die from heart attacks, cancer, the flu and other diseases in that number or are they separate cases, because if so then we would have another 100,000 or so more deaths not being accounted for, since we know that at least 70,000 to 80,000 die from the flu yearly not counting cancer, heart attacks etc.
So if the 100,000 coronavirus deaths how are these deaths separated? If counting all deaths we certainly would have a much larger number. They do the same with the unemployment numbers as of this writing (May 28) they said that over 40 million people filed for unemployment, but they forget to mention the people that went back to work when the states started to open up, meaning restaurants, malls and all non-essential businesses, I am quite sure even at 50 % opening it has to be at least half going back to work if not more.
I wish when they state the worst figures they would also mention the other half of the statistics the good half. I hope they know we are not all stupid watchers that tune in to MSNBC, although it helps to be, some of us do watch FOX news.
Joann Fusani
Punta Gorda
