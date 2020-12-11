Editor:

There are two, 4X6 foot flags flying on poles at the corner of Broadview and Peachland in Port Charlotte. They proclaim: “F--- BIDEN, ”pardon my language. They have been flying for the last four days.

Complaints? Legal? Dozens of deputies passing by? School bus stop two to three blocks away? Neighbors? What if it said “Trump” instead? Thought it might be interesting.

Rich Weingarten

Port Charlotte


