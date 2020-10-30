Editor:
This is a dangerous track we inherited from our predecessors who created it. When corporations and marketers use the legal defense of "unintended consequences," that doesn't mean they are ignorant of the potential consequences, they just don't bother to communicate it to customers. They profit from hurting us.
An example: We probably can't buy oceanic fish that hasn't eaten plastic, not intentionally, but because the lower end of the oceanic food chain thinks that the micro-plastic is plankton or zooplankton. It gets passed up the oceanic food chain so that, whatever we catch and eat, we are ingesting it from the smaller fish and creatures, which the big ones rely on as their food source.
Genetically modified food and organisms (GMOs) are not trustworthy because they are mixing other species of plants and animals to produce more profitable food. When we pick vegetables and fruits out of the produce sections, we always look for perfect ones with no blemishes, we could buy the imperfect ones and just cut off the injured sections but we have become so picky that we always look for perfect looking fruits and vegetables.
We have been tricked and trained to look for "better" products. They may seem to be more "sophisticated and more attractive" but they don't last as long; that is called "planned obsolescence." They don't want us to repair their older products, they want us to replace them with their "newer and improved" (and more expensive) products. That is how a lot of corporate culture behaves.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
