I read with interest the story of our president proposing that "government should take partial ownership of companies bailed out in the Coronavirus pandemic."
That reminded me of a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned by the community as a whole. That is the "state." This is the very definition of "socialism." No private property. I didn't realize our president was actually a socialist.
John Palkovic
Punta Gorda
