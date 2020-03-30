Editor:

I read with interest the story of our president proposing that "government should take partial ownership of companies bailed out in the Coronavirus pandemic."

That reminded me of a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned by the community as a whole. That is the "state." This is the very definition of "socialism." No private property. I didn't realize our president was actually a socialist.

John Palkovic

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments