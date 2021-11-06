I am not sure how to give analysis of job performance for President Biden of his first months in office but I would like to discuss my concerns on how we could describe his performance. One of his first decisions was to cancel the XL Pipeline which had an immediate effect was loss of high paying jobs .
Now we are seeing inflation struck with the souring gas prices.
Is this a leader who is highly incompetent or totally incompetent ?
The next disastrous or questionable decision would be the (Afghanistan) exit strategy of President Biden while ignoring military input. He relied on years of experience that led to the flawed decision to leaving American citizens and Afghani supports behind.
We lost all credibility with allies with this hurried move. You can think about this one too, highly incompetent or totally incompetent?
Let's not forget about the border where I'm really not sure if it's competency or intentional with so many pouring over our border from so many countries with no checks or COVID-19 checks. Did i mention the illegal drugs?
With over 1.75 million whom have crossed our borders as well as estimated hundred of thousands of got-aways which means we could easily hit over 2 million by the end of the year entering illegally .
President Biden promised to work together with the Build Better agenda but how can that be with so many missteps or miscalculations to even unite his own party.
