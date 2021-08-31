Masters of disinformation in the “Kingdom of Washington, D. C.” are only allowed to make promises that they cannot keep. Seldom have I observed a more destructive, divisive, and inflammatory woke bureaucracy.
How dare they join the countless number of camouflaged American Marxist who figuratively and purposefully try to confuse all those around them by equating equity with equality? Our nation was built on the premise of equal standing under the law. We start equal, everything else must be achieved through dedication, training, and hard work.
Question: Is bumbling Traitor Joe, being the commander and chief, a member of the military? If so, can he be court marshaled? He is definitely guilty of ‘conduct unbecoming’, ‘dereliction of duty’, and ‘desertion (mentally),’
His administration has abused their position as the self-proclaimed purveyor to promote a Marxist agenda against the will of so many of those whom they falsely claim to represent.
Another question: Who is really running the government? Senile Traitor Joe has repeatedly said “I have been instructed not to say this or that.” So, who is controlling him? Who is writing his script? Who is behind the curtain pulling his strings? Who is his puppet master? Who is really in charge?
How dare their oppressive Marxist consortium show that only the conservatives can be impeached, by their actions. No one is above the law, especially Traitor Joe.
In the not-too-distant future, here's to seeing an end of their filthy, disgusting, and vile administration! “We the People” will arise.
