Editor:
It is easy to love living in Punta Gorda. Much of that is traceable to enlightened past leadership by elected and volunteer residents.
But change is inevitable. With so much of it at hand, maturity requires governing competence far beyond charrette input, with fiscal reins held tight, oversight rigorously applied and preservation of living standards a guiding principle. Evidence abounds this is not occurring.
Start with West Retta debasement: a redesigned park few can visit, a Carmelo-inspired parking debacle, poorly built toilets and playground, a flaccid response to demands by boisterous, self-preening pickleheads that, instead, should have resulted in their immediate ouster from what is left of our finest, quietest and most historic street.
Add Buckley’s Pass. That ill-conceived $700,000 idea has ballooned into a $3.1 million unmanaged nightmare to benefit a few hundred boat owners while burdening thousands with its cost. Shut it down now.
We face uncertain revenue sources to pay for seawall repair. We watch rapid build-out of empty lots, especially in parts of the city with intractable traffic congestion realities that can never be mitigated because there is no space for more roads. Our “hometown harbor” is set to be ravaged by developers, five new marinas, more live-aboards and upriver challenges. Mangroves are our best friends, not beachfront to be negotiated away.
The complexity of rapid growth demands hard-nosed accountability and a determination to say “no.”
Re-dos won’t work.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
