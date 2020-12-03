Editor:
Inconveniences for Charlotte County residents by COVID-19 is a long list. One source of misery for student parents may be remote learning. Balancing work and school with providing children — quiet time, space to learn and study, reliable internet source , parental support — may be overwhelming.
Is remote learning working well, especially for younger children? Do they have the technology needed for remote learning and do they know how to use it ?
Through these difficult times, are parents aware of how the district is replicating school life and assisting them to achieve it? How is attention being given to a child’s developmental needs? Are other basic needs like exercise, outdoor time, conversation, and play happening?
Educators like myself look at pre‑K and elementary education in the school building and ask if age and ability grouping, short class periods, mostly teaching/learning indoors are helping all those young children. Viewing remote learning, there is less face time with teachers, assignments on iPads or computers, and limited curriculum.
The Charlotte County School District may wish to communicate to the community its efforts to accommodate a young child’s developmental needs in remote learning and in school buildings.
Of equal importance, would be planning for the future based on pandemic experience, contemporary research, and greater meaningful involvement of the staff and the community.
Norm Goldman
Punta Gorda
