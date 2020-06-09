Editor:
Following is a modified excerpt from my letter to the editor sent Aug.18, 2018:
“Because everyone will be traveling to/from Sunseeker through Allegiant Air from Punta Gorda’s Airport" is the developer’s reason they did not need to meet the county’s own code requirements for parking! Insufficient parking on the property will cause congestion in the area of Edgewater, Bayshore and Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) due to on street parking by residents of the development and patrons of their restaurants and stores.
"A truly independent traffic study would show just how much impact, the proposed development will have on the area. Their projected prices for the units are unrealistic but was done to “convince" our commissioners the real estate tax revenue from those units would be a windfall; so the commission would minimize the project’s impact fees.
You may: “remember Murdock”, when the prior county commissioners got played!
Let’s hold our current County Commission and their departments accountable now and force them to make Sunseeker step up and only approve; if it is fiscally sound and provides sufficient parking on site, traffic flow and public access to the entire waterfront.
And now the rest of the story: Allegiant is pulling the funding for the project, leaving a monument for Charlotte County. Making our community suffer the consequences of a project, poorly conceived and approved by County Commission and staff; benefiting only the developer. Commissioners come and go, but residents are here forever!
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
