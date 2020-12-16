Editor:
I am trying to figure out if the Sun (newspaper) is a bias paper? I don't think that a day goes by there is not some story about Trump telling another lie. It has gotten to the point that they are keeping track at last count I think it said 17,000 lies.
Now he has been in office for four years, 365 days in a year and 17,000 lies divided by 1,460 days (four years) thats 11.5 lies a day which equates to roughly a lie every two hours. Now the man sleeps for 8 hours guessing, so we are down to almost a lie per hour.
Now I have been reading the Sun for about 15 years and this is the first I have ever read about keeping track of a president's lies and why this president? Is it the paper or the reporters? Obama was president for eight years and he must have never told a lie because I never read about it, (Benghazi, Iran and you can have the same medical plan I have) truth or lies, paper or reporters?
To be honest I think all politicians and presidents lie to the public. The smart ones know the difference. The ones that rely on the paper are being misled. Just check the letters to the editor for proof as four out of five letters printed are against Trump. Is it because there are more anti-Trumpers. I doubt that for the simple fact he won the election in the state of Florida. So are we reading the truth or is it that the paper is just biased?
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
