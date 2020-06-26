Editor:
In 2016 many people cast their vote for Donald Trump on his promise that he would “drain the swamp” in our federal government, with the belief that swamps were bad.
In the last two centuries Florida drained its natural swamps to allow economic development. Many people, including our political leaders have since realized that a swamp is an important environmental and economic asset.
It allows rainwater to slowly seep into the ground to recharge our drinking water aquifers while filtering man-made pollutants.
Could it be that our so-called government swamp with its regulations, and checks and balances, provides a healthy and safe place for all its citizens?
Robert Winter
Rotonda West
