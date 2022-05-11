Absurd. Anti-abortionists, lawmakers and now the Supreme Court, in the name of reverence for life, ruling against women and their right to control their own bodies. They most definitely lack reverence or feeling for the poor mother, forcing her to have a baby she can't support. Of course many will have an illegal abortion that may, and in the past did, take the mother's life. What about her life? She deserves to die?
It's the old blame the female game too. What about dads? There's DNA to identify dads. Responsibility can and should be placed on them. Instead many states are insisting no exceptions for rape or incest. Wait, men can commit a crime, no problem? Women, you are just a vessel for the baby.
Also, those poor women who deliver their babies, wondering how they will feed them, can't expect any help from these lovers of life henceforth: no child tax credit, no affordable health care, no paid leave, no affordable day care.
And speaking of absurd, the uproar over the leaking of the Supreme Court's opinion is considered scandalous. How about the fact that two justices, lied, under oath when they said they would abide by precedence? They were then appointed, for life, to the highest court in our land. It's a wake-up call to reconsider life-time appointments and to wonder if there is any honor left in our Supreme Court.
