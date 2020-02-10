Editor:
When we win the 2020 election for president, win the Senate majority, and strengthen our position in the House of Representatives, we Democrat leaders will do the following.
We will repeal the 2nd Amendment and confiscate all guns because then only crooks will have guns. We will let women legally abort their unwanted fetus up to and after birth. We will increase taxes on wealthy individuals, the middle class, and corporations to pay for our social programs. We will open the borders to everyone who wishes to come to the USA and abolish ICE. We will pay reparations to African Americans. We will pay off all existing student loans. We will eliminate all fossil fuel use because it is causing global warming resulting in sea level rise, horrific fires, floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes.
We will require all buildings including homes to be built or modified to be energy efficient. We will make $15 per hour the nationwide minimum wage to lift the poor out of poverty. We will provide affordable housing for all. We will enact a single payer Medicare health insurance plan for all. But most importantly of all, we will make Trump a one term president because he is unpresidential.
The above is the 2020 Democratic platform as seen and heard by Republicans and independents. Is this what we really want for our Constitutional Republic?
David Schall
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.