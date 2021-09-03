CDC Guidance: Flu and coronaviruses spread mainly by droplets made when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. Socially distance, wash your hands and use germicides to prevent the spread of COVID-19. CDC Funded Report: “Our study shows that flu (and similarly COVID-19) is not transmitted well by contact and large droplet spray,” said Dr. Donald Milton, professor of applied environmental health in the University of Maryland School of Public Health. “We’ve been studying the flu for 102 years and still don’t know for sure how it’s transmitted,” added Dr. Milton.
CDC Guidance: Masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19. CDC Report: Surgical masks and N-95 masks are effective at filtering droplets from sneezing, coughing, and talking when fitted and properly worn. The filtration, effectiveness, fit, and performance of cloth masks are (substantially) inferior to those of medical masks and respirators.
CDC Guidance: Vaccines protect you from viral infections and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. CDC Report: Virus vaccines lose their effectiveness over time (months). Vaccine effectiveness dropped from 91% to 66% when the delta variant became the majority of virus cases. Some of the most vaccinated countries in the world (e.g., Israel) have high delta variant caseloads for doubly-vaccinated individuals.
CDC Forecast: If we all do our part, this pandemic will be over in a few weeks (early 2020). Outcome: One-third of the entire U.S. population was infected with COVID-19 by the end of 2020. Tilting at windmills perhaps?
