Imagine: A country that mandates the wearing of masks, for health reasons...fires those citizens that do not obey and allows in hundreds of thousands of "unvetted" aliens in, with "free" medical, housing, lodging and education for their children — no masks mandated for them.
Imagine a government that defunds police and embraces felons! Imagine a country that severely punished its citizens for mistreating others and gladly accepts abortion, even providing funding for "millions" of abortions. Imagine a country that abhors slavery and creates the same (human slavery) by allowing open borders with little or no policing! Imagine a country that wages war on drugs (opioids) and turns its back on policing drugs, allowing millions of Fentanyl drugs, causing over 100,000 deaths annually.
Imagine a country that allows its manufacturing and drugs to be made in an obvious potential enemy country, while we lose jobs and the security of manufacturing of critical items, just to take advantage of cheap and forced labor in that country. Imagine electing a politician, for president "from his basement", hardly any personal appearances andd an unquestioning election while the media holds pertinent information of very suspicious activity from the American electorate of that candidate.
Imagine a Justice Department that refuses to investigate that which has been investigated for years and years of "other candidates." is this the government that "you" elected? Do you want even more of that heinous activity? Do we still have a Constitution? Does it really matter? Ask your children! Election coming.
