Oligarchy is a form of government that is of the few for the few. Representative democracy is one where the people hand over the direction of public affairs to a few who are not subject to the people's immediate control. The Greeks would have considered our government an oligarchy and under career politicians it is definitely so.
A president can serve only two terms. Why do we allow congressmen and senators to serve for life? No one person has all the answers and the times they do change with each generation. Does the $28 trillion national debt with its yearly $350 billion in interest correlate to incompetent and corrupt career congressmen and senators? Is the national debt the tip of the iceberg that is governmental inefficiency? Shouldn't campaigns be publicly financed thereby eliminating special interest control of elections?
People naturally recoil from authority and governmental authority is no exception. Under the constitution we the people are the final and ultimate depository of governmental authority. How then, why then, do people shy away from their governmental duties and responsibilities?
To many people, government is a bother and a nuisance. For some, voting is not just an inconvenience but an ordeal. Two weeks before election day approximately 10% of voters are still confused, undecided. That's when the campaigns make wild and crazy accusations trying to swing undecided voters.
Like it or not we are the government. Your life, your country, your government are all one and the same. Let's live life to its fullest.
