Editor:
Unbelievable that Charlotte County has been dumping millions of gallons of wastewater into the Peace River, causing lethal outbreaks of red tide in Charlotte Harbor that has killed off the sea grass that had managed to survive previous assaults, causing hundreds of manatees to die of starvation, not to mention the millions of other creatures lost in this toxic soup.
These discharges, visible daily for several years, have never been acknowledged by the county and data concerning the red tide in the harbor has recently been distorted and suppressed. Some news organization with integrity and a sense of responsibility to our county needs to demand answers from our dodgy commissioners. Our environment is also our economy yet they have been poisoning our harbor for years while trying to avoid any association with successive red tide disasters. Does anybody care?
Linda Goodloe
Charlotte Harbor
