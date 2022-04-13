I’ve asked county voters to monitor our commissioners' actions protecting our tax dollars by making prudent decisions mindful of long term costs. It’s simple to witness these actions by reviewing meeting videos at the county website. Our current commissioners don’t all and don’t always make prudent decisions, and we could be in a position to hold them accountable only by our knowledge of their votes. I also noted that Commissioner Constance seems to be ahead of the curve in protecting our interests.
Review show votes that don’t fit my idea of prudent. I’ve noted a continued lack of uniform interest in prudent decisions by all commissioners. Commissioners met on March 22 for a land use meeting, during this meeting the Water Authority discussed a new pipeline the method for charging to hook to it today and in the future. This discussion was caused by Constance’s questions in the past and their attempt to address his issues with protecting taxpayers' interests. Apparently the authority is asking the county to pay half of the cost of a project (about $35 million) no exact projections of use or users, there is a difference in the proposal of how the authority and county differ in ability to sell use.
Taxes too high? I believe some of the reason is lack of attention to the details of negotiations on financial matters. Watching this one presentation is enlightening. If Constance had not questioned the agreement at an earlier meeting this agreement would have passed at significant cost to Charlotte County taxpayers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.