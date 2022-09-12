There is a well-known problem with RH factor incompatibility that would cause miscarriage or stillbirth during pregnancy. My husband and I lost four children to this problem. It is not a rare occurrence as we learned from friends who had or knew of others with this problem.
Those who pass laws probably don't know about this but need to learn the facts. There are over 27 blood factors beyond types O, B.A, AB including positive and negative. Woe is the woman who is RH negative and her male partner is positive. The first child usually survives but after that no guarantees. Are pregnant women to be prosecuted because of this condition ?
During World War II, this problem was identified when soldiers died after incompatible blood transfusions. In 1960, new research led to finding a way that babies could survive through early delivery or even a full exchange of blood type. We finally had our second living child. Now there is a medication that prevents a mother's antibodies from attacking her child. It must be given early so prenatal testing is imperative.
It is obvious that governors or legislators who pass laws controlling medical procedures and practices are ignorant of dire situations that may result. This is just one aspect, others include ectopic pregnancies. No matter your religious or political beliefs, this information needs to be known.
