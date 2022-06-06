I receive the Daily Sun every day! I am concerned that many of the daily Letters to the Editor are often negative over any issue with our wonderful lives. We must all work together in the most positive way to enjoy life. It is very concerning that racism, especially in the U.S., continues to occur too often, when it should be improving and not even exist.
It is very important that any type of different family background or shade of skin is accepted around the world in a very positive way. It is absolutely wonderful to live in a mixed race area, get to know each other, and be comfortable realizing this is so important in everyone's life.
I am light skin and as a teenager, fell deeply in love with a darker skin man. We fortunately began living together in 1971, which was quite difficult at that time due to mixed race not being accepted in a positive way. Both of our families did accept our relationship after a while, and we have all truly loved each other. My husband and I have two beautiful mixed race daughters and three granddaughters. They are aware how fortunate they are!
I've had a wonderful job of 35 years with a high school exchange program with 60 countries around the world. I was truly accepted knowing I had no prejudice!
It is very concerning that racism appears to be happening more now in the U.S. We should all truly respect each other, no matter what our background or skin shade.
