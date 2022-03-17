Reading Democrat letters to the editor I am reminded of Ronald Reagan’s statement: “The problem with Democrats isn’t that they don’t know anything, the problem with Democrats is that so much of what they know is wrong.” As a conservative I have a tough time avoiding the Democrat-supporting MSM including The Daily Sun. You must go out of your way to find conservative news.
Biden and Psaki stated that Democrats had nothing to do with the increases in gas. On March 10, The Daily Sun editorial stated, “American oil companies are not producing the oil and gasoline they could --- and it has nothing to do with politics.” Have the editors forgotten the 2020 Democrat primaries where Biden et al promised to destroy the fossil fuel industry? Immediately after his inauguration Biden’s regime started attacking the industry via multiple agencies. Alaska’s governor recently stated that his state was producing 3,000,000 gallons of crude daily in 2020. Today it is 500,000.
Biden and Psaki stated that the oil companies have 9,000 leases to use. Leases are not permits to drill – only explore. New permits on federal land are nearly zero. There’s a large oil field on the Texas/New Mexico border. Obtaining a permit on private land in Texas takes about 10 days. In New Mexico on federal land, it can take 10 months and be rejected for using unapproved pronouns.
Democrat letter writers continually attack Trump and DeSantis. Where are the letters trumpeting Biden’s successes? They would be tough to write.
