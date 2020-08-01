Editor:

Where has common courtesy gone to in Charlotte County? Wearing a face mask to protect yourself and others is not a major imposition to your rights to live in this wonderful country. We need to stop this misunderstanding that because you live here you are allowed to do whatever you want because you are free to.

Our great country is a fair and just place and treating others courteously isn't an imposition. Let's get over this selfishness and wear face masks in public until this Covid-19 is treatable.

Spencer Weiser

Port Charlotte

