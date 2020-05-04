Editor:
The airline industry places the cost of a human life at $9 million. A heartless comparison, but it helps determine the extent of the extraordinary lengths taken by the industry to keep travel by air as the safest means of transportation on the planet.
The unprecedented measures taken by the U.S. government to safeguard Americans from contracting COVID-19 have reduced early projections of a possible 2.5 million deaths to approximately 50,000.
The heartless question: at what cost?
Based on those filing for unemployment as a direct result of government measures taken to flatten the pandemic curve, 30 million Americans have lost their jobs. That equates to 600 unemployed folks for every COVID-19 death. Based on the $40,000 average U.S. salary, the annualized cost per each American that has lost his or her life to the pandemic is $24 million in lost income.
Optimistically, both the deaths and unemployment numbers will soon recede, and the tide will turn in May.
Bottom line: if your loved one is among the 50,000 COVID 19 deaths, you are suffering and knowledge of the economic and emotional sacrifice of 30 million individuals/families does nothing to ease that pain. However, reversing the emotional and economic pain and suffering felt by over 1 in 6 unemployed Americans will commence the day they go back to work. It is time for the government to allow the healing to begin.
Barry Miller
Punta Gorda
