Editor:
I have a handgun and a license to conceal carry. I learned proper handgun safety/security. At home or in the car my handgun is in a locked box, empty clip/ammunition stored separately. How would a teacher deal with gun safety in the classroom? Carry a loaded handgun as a policeman holstered on hip? Concealed carry? Keep it in a drawer in his desk safely stored or ready for action? The handgun would need to be readily accessible.
Arming teachers is a plan conceived by folks who cannot think beyond the end of their noses. A solution fraught with innumerable unintended consequences. A teacher could shoot a student or a student gets his/her hands on a loaded gun. Unintended consequences will happen; it's "Murphy's Law."
It is one thing to shoot at stationary paper targets at a gun range. It is another to engage in a firefight.
In Cleveland, six police officers fired 137 rounds killing two innocent people. Suspect arrested unscathed. In New Orleans, suspect killed, five bystanders wounded, police fire 50 rounds. In New York City, man kills coworker, police kill suspect. Nine bystanders shot by police fired stray bullets.
Close to home, two Charlotte County deputies shot 48 (!) rounds to kill a suspect. A moving target was cited as the reason for "the widespread bullet ricochets on the residence."
These are trained professionals. These two armed officers were clearly unprepared for the situation in which they found themselves.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.