Editor:

Are you kidding me? There are 100,000 people on the list? Both my husband and I are in our 70's, residents of Port Charlotte, Florida for over 20 years, and still waiting. At 2,000 doses a week, it will be a while (next year?).

To the writer who had no problem scheduling an appointment, I am very happy for him, however, if his vaccination card had the date of the second dose, why was he given a slip of paper with a web address to schedule the second dose?

Jackie Southwick

Port Charlotte

