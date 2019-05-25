Editor:
There is stupid and then there is stupid. Political correctness is the height of stupidity. It is a manifestation of the liberal left to further their political goals. They search for reasons to find past actions, which were once politically correct, to be unacceptable today. It appears that they are appealing to minorities trying to demonstrates that the Democratic Party feels their pain, Joe Biden, and that Republicans and conservatives are insensitive to their history.
The song “God Bless America” is no longer played by both the Yankee’s and Flyer’s because Kate Smith recorded two songs in the 1930s that today are considered to have “racist content.” The Flyers even removed her statue from their arena.
Blackface is now considered “dehumanizing” towards African Americans. Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland and Shirley Temple. Have used it in their shows. Democrats used “blackface” against Brett Kavanaugh to prevent his Supreme Court appointment. Does using blackface in the past make you a racist today? The liberal/Democratic left says yes.
The Sun article, “Hillsborough schools mascot change is about respect,” is a mouthful of unnecessary PC. What is their driving force to do this? Cal State University is getting rid of “Prospector Pete” mascot because some people found it offensive to “indigenous people.” Get over it!
PC appears to be extremely selective, used primarily by the left. Most conservatives would say, what is this tempest in a tea cup about? In reality, Democrats/liberals are making mountains out of molehills.
Lloyd Stilsin
Port Charlotte
