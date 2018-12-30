Editor:
This is a Korean story that happened a week after the Korean armistice was signed.
Six Air Force personal were assigned to the Twenty Rock Division to assist with Close Air Support on the east coast of Korea. You could not expect Air Force personal to wash their own clothes and clean their own tents, so we had two house boys to do it for us.
One of our officers had been an instructor before he had come to Korea and one of his students had won an award in Seoul on the West Coast of Korea. Our officer had been invited to the ceremony. When our house boy found out we (you could not travel alone) were going to Seoul he wanted to come visit with his older sister. His mother, father and younger sister had been killed during the war. We told Joe (a common Korean name) that he had no papers and if the police found him we would lose him.
Joe said he would get on the floor of the Jeep and be covered with a blanket. Off we went with Joe on the floor for a 14-hour trip and not one word of complaint from him. We arrived late in the afternoon were the sister was supposed to be, but of course she was not there. We then searched as much as we could to find his sister with no luck as the day was ending.
As we drove down a street (as we had done many times) a young girl came near the Jeep. We stopped and Joe got out of the Jeep to ask her if she knew his sister.
He turned to us in the Jeep and tears were in his eyes. The girl we had run into was his kid sister, who he thought was dead and she was living with the older sister and the family had been united.
Tim Bryant
Englewood
