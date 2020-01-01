Editor:
The words sour grapes, hits the nail on the head regarding the Democrats. It isn’t just losing the 2016 election, they have been unhappy since they knew Trump was running for President and they have gotten worse.
Ukrainian President Zelensky repeatedly said President Trump did not pressure him to open an investigation into the Bidens. This farce impeachment is definitely sour grapes and the Republicans will remember it if or when we have a Democrat President.
This impeachment has been a dog and pony show …a sad one, which includes Adam Schiff. Pro Hillary law professor Pamela Karlan showed her bias when she brought up Pres. Trump’s son Barron. The FBI relied on opposition by Steel whose research was financed by Democrats and Hillary’s campaign. Sen. Schumer wanted the wall until a Republican became president, he also felt different about impeachment when it was for Democrat President Clinton. The Democrats put politics before country. That tells all about the Democrats!
Isn’t it strange how Hillary Clinton and Biden when in government made wrongs, but no prosecutions for them, after all they are Democrats. However the Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, are out to smear Republican Trump who has done no wrongs and only good for all Americans.
Democrats Biden and Warren want to do away with the Electoral College and then the large states would decide our president. The founders of our country had good brains.
Re-elect President Trump, so America can stay the great country he has made it.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
