I find it amazing that a federal judge, appointed by President Clinton, has turned the will of Floridians into a Democrat/Republican thing. By a super majority the citizens of this great state voted to restore certain convicted felons their right to vote. They simply have to complete their sentence — completely as the law states. Now some feel they should not have to pay their fines, or restitution? Why should they get a free ride? Pay your dues and get your rights restored.
Article VI, Section 4. Disqualifications:
(a) No person convicted of a felony, or adjudicated in this or any other state to be mentally incompetent, shall be qualified to vote or hold office until restoration of civil rights or removal of disability. Except as provided in subsection (b) of this section, any disqualification from voting arising from a felony conviction shall terminate and voting rights shall be restored upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole or probation.
Sherman Robinson
Port Charlotte
