Editor:
This is a message to all members of Congress. If you missed the "60 Minutes" of April 28, please look it up, especially the segment regarding illegal immigration. This show reveals much of what is going on at our border.
We now have a president that is trying to make America safer and stronger. I cannot tell if Congress is intentionally not helping President Trump or if they are just setting on their hands. In either case, the results are the same.
Some of Congress seems to want all of the illegals we can get but none have figured out how much it is going to cost taxpayers to provide health care, food, housing, schooling, etc.
Please, get to work. You were elected to do a job, it is time you did it. We are already in debt beyond belief.
Gary Smith
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.