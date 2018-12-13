Editor:
As Charlotte County continues to expand and develop a wonderfully varied palette of events in the culture and arts, it is time to have a future vision.
As has been documented, culture and arts are proven economic drivers creating rich and varied experiences for both residents and visitors alike, as well as being an intrinsic part of any educational programs.
Is it time for the county commissioners to bring discussions of the creation of a performing arts center aligned with current and future community needs?
Jaha Cummings, Punta Gorda City Council member, has been engaged in bringing interested parties to the initial discussion table. A project of this scope would obviously need strong county investment and support so perhaps the time has come to begin to construct a plan encapsulating the vision.
Candace Wehbe
Director Advisory Board
Charlotte County
Gulfshore Opera
