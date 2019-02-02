Editor:
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. This proposed legislation sponsored by Florida Reps. Ted Deutch, Francis Rooney, Charlie Crist and others from around the country will tackle the problem of slowing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels while growing the clean economy of the future.
This happened on Jan. 25, the day many citizens hoped there would be bipartisan cooperation to open the government. That did not happen, yet the EICD Act was re-introduced in the 119th Congress.
Why? The public and some members of Congress are at last putting two and two together, realizing that our carbon-based cheap energy comes with a pollution price tag that is costing us big-time.
Time to switch away from greenhouse gas emitting fuels. Hopefully, Rep. Greg Steube will follow Rep. Francis Rooney’s lead and co-sponsor this legislation. The time to act is now and constituents are ready to lead the way.
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
