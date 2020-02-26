Editor:
We have recently moved to the lovely city of Punta Gorda for job reasons. We have purchased a home and settled in comfortably.
It is our second year and I am wondering why the ‘snowbirds’ get priority.
I will explain. Roadwork and public service is done in the sweltering summer.
Food prices as are the box stores hiked up at least 30%. Try getting a table in a restaurant that you patronize regularly during the off season. They won’t hold a reservation nor keep the one you make. Us "full-timers” are having winter guests also and we aren’t able to get a reservation for our world.
Yes, I read the paper and I understand the amount of money collected for the coffers but I also realize how it is spent … the police are overworked due to car accidents and road rage that I clearly see; practically always with an out-of-state plate. I see the wear and tear on the city roads and parks are littered and ugly wind/sound breakers are added to what was a perfectly lovely park. Honestly,those things are ghastly. Neighborhood improvement projects are postponed for the ‘snowbirds’ what about all of the neighborhood?
I also see the push to increase real estate sales....North Fort Myers overlapping Punta Gorda and Sunseeker attracting more road traffic. Will I be living next to an AirB&B or my friendly neighbor.
I wonder how long Punta Gorda will continue to be lovely with the new local full-time population if we keep getting bullied by the ‘snowbirds’.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
