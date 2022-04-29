To be clear, stripping Disney of its self-governance rights doesn’t convey a single benefit to Florida residents. Not one. Nobody from DeSantis on down through the Republican legislators like Charlotte County's Michael Grant, Ben Albritton, and Joe Gruters that passed has even tried to articulate one. In truth, Florida's Republicans have plopped a huge property tax increase for the Orlando area and chaos for local services.
It's just part of Florida's Republican playbook. Govern out of vengeance and hate. Pass voter suppression laws, wipe out voter-mandated fair districting for elections, impose Draconian abortion laws, ban math textbooks for no sensical reason, put Florida 5th among the nation's states in Covid-19 deaths, divert funds earmarked by voters for the environment to other things, don't expand Medicaid, don't deal with rising property insurance, continually keep Florida teachers among the lowest paid in the nation, chip away at local government control, etc.
We desperately need representatives from the local to the national level who will address the real issues facing Americans: inequality, healthcare, housing, climate change, pollution, poverty, gun violence, racism, and a broken immigration system.
We don't need the current politics of hate that come out of Tallahassee and the Republicans in Congress. We don't need more ideologues whipping up their base at any cost to the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.