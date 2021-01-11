Editor:
It would be nice to know more about the Charlotte County vaccine plan. All that has been reported is that 900 doses were given one week and 800 the next. Is the county holding back an equal number of doses for the follow-up shot? Or are they counting on doing the second shot from whatever supply comes in later?
There is one location in the county. The website is overwhelmed when new dates are announced. Apparently it doesn’t shut down, but it’s virtually impossible for most people to get through.
The biggest demographic in Charlotte County is 65 and over, at about 40% of the 190,000 total. That’s 76,000 people. Seems reasonable to divide that demographic into smaller age groups, rather than all at once. At the present rate, how long will it take before people younger than 65 can get vaccinated? The answer is 18 months. Maybe the county is supposed to get bigger shipments in the future in order to ramp up the vaccination rate.
Right now, it’s pretty discouraging. Just wondering.
Walt Kiser
Punta Gorda
