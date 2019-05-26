Editor:
Recently, my safe deposit box was robbed and the bank denies responsibility. If you have a box please check it and if anything is missing please email me at james2839@comcast.net. If multiple boxes have been hit, the bank may be shown to be guilty of negligence and may be held responsible.
James Stevens
Punta Gorda
