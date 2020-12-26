Editor:
In early December a letter writer to The Daily Sun mentioned that Donald Trump had told over 17,000 lies. This seems to have upset some people as there have been at least three follow-up letters questioning the figure and accusing either the original writer of being an obsessive nut case for counting lies or the Sun of counting them out of some imagined anti-Trumpism. One writer saying that would be an incredible 56 lies a day.
It’s The Washington Post. They set out to count Trump’s lies when he assumed office. I don’t think they realized what they had let themselves in for. They’ve done this openly and show their work. You can examine their data base at www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/trump-claims-database/ .
The original letter writer was out of date. The last update was on Oct 16 at which time they had tallied 25,653 “false or misleading statements” over 1,366 days. That’s only 18.8 per day, which is still incredible. But unfortunately true. Part of how he does this is repeating the same lie over and over. Most politicians want to preserve at least some pretense of credibility. Once a lie has been called out, they’ll usually drop it. Not Trump. An early, obvious, example was his repeated claim, immediately debunked, of record high attendance at his 2017 inauguration.
I find it amazing that most people are cynical enough to recognize that all politicians lie, but refuse to recognize that their politician lies.
Paul Anderson
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.