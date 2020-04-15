Editor:
Governor DeSantis’ exemption of religious services from the “stay at home” order will increase the body count. Reasonable actions to protect the public are not violations of religious freedom.
There is an infinite number of ways CLOVID-19 can be transmitted at religious services, even while attempting social distancing. Every cough, sneeze, touch, close conversation, or surface is a possible point of transmission. A minister who calls the flock to meeting risks turning each attendee into a carrier and a threat to others he/she encounters.
One arrogant, ignorant pastor was quoted as saying there’s no need to be a coward or self quarantine because not many died from the virus. Scientists predict more American deaths from COVID-19 than from all the American combat deaths in WWII, Vietnam war, and Korean conflict combined. That’s enough for me. Following the reverend’s advice would drive the death total even higher, exponentially higher. There is a thin line between stupidity and criminality.
There are other opportunities for worship that are safe and responsible. There are live televised or online services. Recorded services could be posted online, emailed to parishioners, or accessed by phone.
Whether you believe that religion is God’s work or mythology, the virus doesn’t care. Preachers’ egotism will not protect them or their flock. If you think God is going to protect you because you went to church, you should explain why God loosed this virus on the world in the first place.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
