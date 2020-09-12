Editor:
It is so important that any type of different family background or color of skin is accepted around the world. Living in a mixed race area, you realize all humans are very similar and it improves your knowledge of everyone the most positive way, not negative.
It is very unfortunate that racism appears to have gotten worse in the past several years, when it should be improving for everyone!!
I am light skinned and at age 16 fell in love with a dark skin man. In 1971 we started living together which was difficult at that time due to mixed race not being accepted in a positive way. It has worked out very well. Our families accepted it and we all truly love each other. We have two beautiful mixed race daughters and three beautiful triple race granddaughters. I was also very fortunate to get a wonderful job of 35 years - a high school exchange program with 60 countries around the world.
It is very concerning that racism appears to be happening more now and it should not even exist. We should all truly respect each other, no matter what our background or wonderful skin color is. It will provide a much better, wonderful life for everyone!!
May we all have positive hope for our future!
Paulette Byrd
Englewood
