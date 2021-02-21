Editor:
Governor DeSantis hurt Charlotte County residents from the start of Covid vaccine availability. He never designed or executed a plan to fairly distribute vaccine to Florida residents.
DeSantis initially opened vaccine sites to anyone over 64 years. People came from Argentina and elsewhere outside Florida. They received shots, went home and bragged that anyone can get vaccine shots in Florida. Florida was the brunt of jokes on national television.
Charlotte County's residents are among the oldest in the nation. Chaos and confusion reigns as we try to get on vaccine lists.
Now DeSantis is flying around the state (on taxpayer dollars) for photo ops to personally deliver vaccine. He chooses retirement areas where he will get highest media coverage and potential votes.
Other state governors designed and executed orderly, fair vaccine distribution. Florida's Governor DeSantis seems to care more about his publicity.
Mary Lou Armiger
Punta Gorda
